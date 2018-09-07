Helping local kids

United Neighbors in Touch with the Youth (U.N.I.T.Y.) Mentor Program applications are now available online on the website, www.unitedneighborsintouchwiththeyouth.com. Printed copies for mentors and students are available at The Press and Standard and the Colleton County Memorial Library.

The U.N.I.T.Y. Mentor Program is designed to give students an opportunity to connect one-on-one with a mentor that has experience in a career field of similar interest. All students ages 11-18 are eligible, regardless of socio-economic-cultural background. Mentors are a variety of community members from various backgrounds with a desire to help the youth strive towards success.

For any questions, comments or concerns please contact the Executive Director Chakieria Allen by phone (843) 217-2196 or email at chakieria.unity@gmail.com.

U.N.I.T.Y. would also like to thank all of the sponsors for their generous donations to the first annual Summer Extravaganza:

Colleton County Parks and Recreation, Koger’s Mortuary, Let’s Party Events and More, Vandy Vastine Substainable Farming Project, Wal-Mart, Sally Beauty, Basket & Bows, Pit Stop Barbershop, Bi-Lo, Ace Hardware, Eder Chiropractor Center, Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home, Food Land, Walterboro Cash and Carry, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Clear Vision, William’s Seafood, McDonald’s, BE&L Auto Sales, Walterboro Sears Hometown Store, Applebee’s, Walterboro Huddle House, Arby’s, Colleton Fire-Rescue, Walterboro Police Department, IGA, Bojangle’s, Stokes Lock & Key, Walterboro Do It Best Hardware, Sticky Fingers, Jimmy John’s, Advance Auto Parts, Ruby Tuesday, Chilli’s, FATZ, Golden Corral, Hooters, Jersey Mike’s, Lowcountry Surgical Associates, Red Lobster, Valcourt Pediatrics, Shoe Carnival, Hair By Demand, Sunday’s Soul Food, Dunkin’ Donuts, ATP Gun Shop, Sapp Law Firm, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Carolina Ice Palace, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Dave and Buster’s, Frankie’s Fun Park, Home Depot, Music in Motion, Outback Steakhouse, Target, The Press and Standard, The Pittsburgh Steelers, The Indianapolis Colts, AJ Green, The Chicago Bears, Pyrexx Vision, Special Moments Photography, Hess Petty Photography, Chasing Sunsets Photography, Sam’s Club, Community Action Line Against Violence, El Shaddai Ministries, New Life in Christ Ministries, New Life United Methodist Church, Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Rolly Pollies of Summerville.