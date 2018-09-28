Healthy Tip | Cabbage

Chicken & Cabbage Salad

A variation on cole slaw, this Vietnamese salad is popular as an appetizer or a complement to rice soup. It holds up well in the refrigerator, so make plenty to last a few days.

Dressing:

2 tablespoons Fish sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lime or lemon juice

1 Clove garlic minced

1 chile minced, or 1 teaspoon chile sauce (optional)

Salad:

2 cups cooked and shredded chicken meat

½ Small head cabbage cored and sliced thinly

1 Carrot shredded

½ Small red onion sliced thinly

½ cup Mint chopped

½ cup Cilantro chopped

¼ cup roasted peanuts chopped

What You’ll Need

Chef knife

Cutting board

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Small bowl

Large bowl

Tongs or 2 large spoons

Large platter

Tangy Cabbage

Eating cabbage is an excellent source of vitamin C and manganese. Try this sour spin on this stellar antioxidant.

Ingredients

tablespoon Vegetable oil

½ cup Onion chopped

¼ teaspoon Salt feel free to use less

1 teaspoon Black pepper

1 teaspoon Garlic chopped

1 cup Water

¼ cup Apple cider vinegar

1 Cabbage (large) Chopped

What You’ll Need

Measuring spoons

liquid measuring cup

Skillet

Knife

Cutting board

stir spoon

Directions

Heat vegetable oil on medium-high in skillet. Add onion, salt, pepper, garlic, water, and apple cider vinegar to skillet, then cook for about 1 minute.

Stir in cabbage and cook for 5 minutes, continuously stirring.

Reduce heat to low-medium and simmer for about 7 minutes. Continue stirring occasionally.

Serve hot.

