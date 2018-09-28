Healthy Tip | Cabbage
by The Press and Standard | September 28, 2018 11:50 am
Chicken & Cabbage Salad
A variation on cole slaw, this Vietnamese salad is popular as an appetizer or a complement to rice soup. It holds up well in the refrigerator, so make plenty to last a few days.
Dressing:
2 tablespoons Fish sauce
2 tablespoons fresh lime or lemon juice
1 Clove garlic minced
1 chile minced, or 1 teaspoon chile sauce (optional)
Salad:
2 cups cooked and shredded chicken meat
½ Small head cabbage cored and sliced thinly
1 Carrot shredded
½ Small red onion sliced thinly
½ cup Mint chopped
½ cup Cilantro chopped
¼ cup roasted peanuts chopped
What You’ll Need
Chef knife
Cutting board
Measuring cups
Measuring spoons
Small bowl
Large bowl
Tongs or 2 large spoons
Large platter
Eatfresh.org
Tangy Cabbage
Eating cabbage is an excellent source of vitamin C and manganese. Try this sour spin on this stellar antioxidant.
Ingredients
tablespoon Vegetable oil
½ cup Onion chopped
¼ teaspoon Salt feel free to use less
1 teaspoon Black pepper
1 teaspoon Garlic chopped
1 cup Water
¼ cup Apple cider vinegar
1 Cabbage (large) Chopped
What You’ll Need
Measuring spoons
liquid measuring cup
Skillet
Knife
Cutting board
stir spoon
Directions
Heat vegetable oil on medium-high in skillet. Add onion, salt, pepper, garlic, water, and apple cider vinegar to skillet, then cook for about 1 minute.
Stir in cabbage and cook for 5 minutes, continuously stirring.
Reduce heat to low-medium and simmer for about 7 minutes. Continue stirring occasionally.
Serve hot.
Eatfresh.org
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.