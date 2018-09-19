Harter records 24 kills on the week for Lady War Hawks

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk volleyball team split matches last week earning a region win over Patrick Henry and suffering a non-region loss against Hilton Head Christian. They are now 7-1 overall.

Against the Eagles on Monday Sept. 10, the Lady Hawks lost in straight sets 25-21, 25-20 and 25-18. Langley Harter had 10 kills and one ace in the game.

Ella Nolte had 7 kills and one ace, while Weslin Jones had seven aces and three kills. Jessica Hughes had two kills and two aces. Taylor Tomedolskey had two kills and Emily Wilson had one kill.

The junior varsity team lost in straight sets against Hilton Head Christian with both games ending 25-23. Jordan Slocum had six aces and one kill, and Bailee Stanley had four aces and five kills. Caroline Kinard had three aces and three kills. Kayleigh Warren had one kill, and Linley Jones had one ace.

In Tuesday’s game versus region opponent Patrick Henry, Colleton Prep won in four sets 28-26, 25-21, 29-19 and 25-23. Harter had 14 kills in the game and two aces, while Nolte finished with 11 kills and four aces.

Jones added nine kills and five aces, and Hughes picked up six aces and one kill. Tomedolskey had four kills and an ace, and Wilson had three aces.

The JV squad also earned a win over Patrick Henry in straight sets 25-23 and 25-15.

“While the record does not reflect this, missed serves are killing us right now,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “We have missed more serves this season than I have ever witnessed as a coach. We are winning most games, but if missing serves continues to be a trend, we will not be able to compete later in the season.

“With the weather situation right now, it is hard to practice and correct our mistakes. But, we will be working hard when we return to school to correct this.”