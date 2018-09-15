Group visits the Penn Center

Members of St. Peters AME Church and guests loaded the church bus Saturday for a visit to the Penn Center on St. Helena Island. The Rev. Leon Maxwell led the group.

The Penn Center is the site of the former Penn School, one of the country’s first schools for former slaves. It was founded in 1862 and had an initial enrollment of 80 students.

“I didn’t know the history,” said Maxwell. “My wife and I visited the site a couple of months ago. We discovered a place where Dr. Martin Luther King, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Ambassador Andrew Young are part of the history.”

Today, Penn Center is a national monument promoting historic preservation, as well as a catalyst for economic sustainability throughout the Sea Islands. More information: www.penncenter.com and stpetersamechurch.org