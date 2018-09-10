Governor Orders Evacuation of Areas in Colleton County

Due to the approach of Hurricane Florence , Governor McMaster has ordered an evacuation of many South Carolina coastal areas, including Zones A and B in Colleton County. Colleton County residents in these zones must evacuate in compliance with the Governor’s order.

Zone A consists of anyone living south of the CSX railroad tracks in the southern portion of Colleton County and includes the communities of Edisto Beach/Island, Jacksonboro, Green Pond, Bennetts Point, Wiggins, White Hall areas (between the CSX railroad and Ace Basin Parkway / U.S. Highway 17) the Bonnie Doone and Maybank/Prices Bridge communities.

Zone B consists of areas south of Cottageville Hwy (U.S. 17 – Alternate) from the Dorchester County line to Walterboro, south of South Jefferies Blvd, and west of Interstate 95 to the Hampton County line and includes anyone living along the Combahee, Ashepoo and Edisto Rivers that are subject to be inaccessible due to storm surge flooding.

The map illustrates Evacuation Zones (Zone A in Red, Zone B in Yellow) :

If you are unsure if your home is in an evacuation zone , you can go to the following website from any computer or smartphone: www.scemd.org/knowyourzone.

In the top left corner of the map, there is a place to type your address and the map will display your home’s location. If it does not appear in a shaded, then you are not in an evacuation zone. It is essential and perhaps even a matter of life and death that you comply with the Governor’s evacuation order. If you do not evacuate and have a medical emergency during the storm (traumatic injury, heart attack, stroke, etc.), the closest ambulance may not be able to reach you as they will be evacuated prior to the storm’s arrival now.

Before you leave your home, you should:

Know where you will go.

Make arrangements for pets. Pets are not allowed in most shelters.

Turn off gas, electricity, and water.

Stay tuned to your local television and radio stations for emergency information.

Charge your cell phone and mobile devices. (Have an extra charger for your phone, etc.).

Leave early. Take your time.

The emergency evacuation shelter at Colleton County High School (150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, SC 29488) will open on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 12:00 PM.

Before heading to the evacuation shelter, first consider staying with family and friends or in a hotel out of the evacuated area, as the shelter will lack many of the comforts of home. If those options are unavailable, the evacuation shelter will be a safe place to stay when you have no other place to go. Cots and blankets will only be provided in the public shelter after hurricane conditions subside. Although some food may be provided, specialty items for infants and individuals on restricted diets may not be available.

Sandbags are available at:

Fire-Rescue Headquarters (113 Mable T. Willis Blvd., Walterboro, SC 29488)

during normal business hours (8:00 AM to 5:00 PM).

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per citizen and please bring your own shovel.

During declared emergency evacuations, all citizens with medical conditions that are treated by electricity-dependent medical equipment are encouraged to evacuate until it is safe to return to their home. However, if you, a family member, or a friend use electrically-dependent medical equipment, it may be possible to be admitted to the Special Medical Needs Shelter.

It is important to note that wheelchair-bound persons and those that are on home oxygen do not necessarily qualify for admittance to the Special Medical Needs Shelter.

Additionally, if you or they do qualify for admittance but cannot manage your/their own medical care, a caregiver must remain with you/ the patient in the shelter for the duration of your/their stay. To find out who qualifies for admittance and stay at the Special Medical Needs Shelter, please contact the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control at 855-472-3432.

If you plan to evacuate to a shelter or you are planning on evacuating out of the county, you will want to carry the following supplies:

South Carolina Hurricane Guide

Flashlight(s) with extra batteries

Portable radio with extra batteries

Mobile device chargers

NOAA Weather Radio

Non-perishable food for at least 3 days

Bedding and clothing for each family member

Blankets and towels

Plastic dishes/eating utensils

Rain jackets/pants

Sunscreen/sunglasses/mosquito repellent

Baby supplies (food, diapers, medications)

Toothbrush, toothpaste

Soap, shampoo and other personal hygiene items

Driver’s license, Social Security card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records (particularly important for those who plan to access residences that are not their primary–vacation homes, rentals, etc.), medical records, family pictures, etc.

Cash, enough to fill up your vehicle with fuel

Sanitary supplies

First Aid Kit, including any prescription medications

Bottled water (2 gallons per person per day)

Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records)

Blankets, sleeping bags, pillows and cots (if evacuating to a shelter)

Special foods, if you are on a restricted diet (if evacuating to a shelter)

During an evacuation, pay attention to emergency alerts via media and road signs for information about the nearest open shelter in case you need it. If you have any questions or do not have transportation out of the evacuation zone, please contact the County’s Emergency Operations Center at (843) 549-5632.