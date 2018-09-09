God works 24-7 | Faith

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 8:24 am

Often, bad things happen to us and we wonder why. Then some of us let doubt set in and go as far as to ask, “Where was God?” or “Why did God let this happen to me?”

God’s Word tells the Christian, “Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you: But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ’s sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy,” (1 Peter 4:12-13 KJV).

Consequently, we are being told in these verses to expect adversity, but accept it with joy. Because Christ suffered for us, our suffering will not last, and brighter days will come when His magnificent grandeur is revealed.

When the doubt sets in about God’s whereabouts, we have to let these verses of Scripture sink in: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. Do not be led away by diverse and strange teachings, for it is good for the heart to be strengthened by grace, not by foods, which have not benefited those devoted to them” (Hebrews 13:8-9 ESV).

Therefore, the Christian is informed that God has always and will be forever the same. All we have to do is trust and take Him at His Word. God looks out for us when we sometimes do not look out for ourselves. Even in the midst of our sins, God is there for us. It is the sin that He hates, not His people. When we are experiencing adverse situations, God is already working them out, and we don’t know how. His ways are mysterious because His kingdom is not of this world. So when we are feeling strange and burdened about our fiery trials, it is not necessary because God works 24-7! We must let Him handle what we already know that we cannot fix.

In the words of an old Negro spiritual, that was a favorite of my late Uncle Shorty’s, “Jesus Will Fix It.” One stanza of it goes like this: “I know Jesus, He will fix it for you, For He knows just what to do; Whenever you pray, let Him have His way — I know Jesus, He will fix it for you.”

Therefore, don’t think that all is lost when you are going through trials. Have that “mustard-seed” faith that God is going to bring you through because He works 24-7! Go to YouTube and listen to a quartet of policemen sing their version of “Jesus Will Fix It”; you will enjoy it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RSAskHLias.

This illustration, “The Burning Hut,” is a vivid testimony that shows us how God is working out our troubling situations when we don’t even realize it. Please be sure to share it with someone who is going through a tough time.

“The only survivor of a shipwreck washed up on a small, uninhabited island. He prayed feverishly for God to rescue him, and every day he scanned the horizon for help, but none seemed forthcoming. Exhausted, he eventually managed to build a little hut out of driftwood to protect him from the elements, and to store his few possessions. But then one day, after scavenging for food, he arrived home to find his little hut in flames, the smoke rolling up to the sky. The worst had happened; everything was lost. He was stung with grief and anger. ‘God, how could you do this to me!’ he cried.

“Early the next day, however, he was awakened by the sound of a ship that was approaching the island. It had come to rescue him. ‘How did you know I was here?’ asked the weary man of his rescuers.

“‘We saw your smoke signal,’ they replied.”

“It is easy to get discouraged when things are going bad. But we shouldn’t lose heart, because God is at work in our lives, even in the midst of pain and suffering. Remember the next time your little hut is burning to the ground — it just may be a smoke signal that summons the grace of God.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)