Florence: Finally on the ground in N.C.!

800 AM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018 ...FLORENCE MAKES LANDFALL NEAR WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH NORTH CAROLINA... ...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGES AND HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS CONTINUE... ...CATASTROPHIC FRESHWATER FLOODING EXPECTED OVER PORTIONS OF NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA... SUMMARY OF 800 AM EDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...34.1N 77.9W ABOUT 10 MI...15 KM S OF WILMINGTON NORTH CAROLINA ABOUT 65 MI...105 KM NE OF MYRTLE BEACH SOUTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...90 MPH...150 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 260 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...958 MB...28.29 INCHES SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina * Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for... * Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina * Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds A Hurricane Watch is in effect for... * Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia * Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort * Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Florence was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars and surface observations to be just inland near latitude 34.1 North, longitude 77.9 West. Florence is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 km/h). A slow westward to west-southwestward motion is expected today through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move further inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week. Maximum sustained winds remain near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight. Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). A wind gust to 105 mph (169 km/h) recently occurred at the Wilmington Airport, an Amateur Radio operator in Kirkland recently reported a wind gust to 98 mph (158 km/h), and a wind gust of 95 mph (153 km/h) was also recently reported by a Weatherflow private weather station at Federal Point. The minimum central pressure estimated from surface data from the NOAA NOS observing site at Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach is 958 mb (28.29 inches).