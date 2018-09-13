Florence can’t cancel the celebration

Local officials made sure that a youngster whose family had been forced to relocate to the emergency shelter at the Colleton High School due to Hurricane Florence didn’t lose the chance to celebrate his third birthday on Wednesday.

A cake and gifts were gathered, and the red plastic fire helmets that Fire-Rescue distributes to children during Fire Prevention programs each fall became party hats for the event.

By Thursday morning, Colleton County Fire-Chief Barry McRoy said 67 persons made their way to the evacuation center at Colleton County High School.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., teams of officers from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were fanning out in Evacuation Zone A to go door-to-door to ask residents to relocate out of the zone because of the potential dangers from Hurricane Florence.

On Monday Sept. 10, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation order for all South Carolina’s coastal counties.

The mandatory evacuation order was then lifted Tuesday for all of Colleton County with the exception of Edisto Beach. The governor made the call when new computer models of Florence’s path showed it would have little or no impact in Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper counties.

A few hours after McMaster lifted the evacuation order for the three counties, new computer models were telling a different story and the possibility arose that the mandatory evacuation order might be restored for the three counties.

But at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, McMaster said the state would not be lifting the order for the three counties.

However, the governor added that he joined local officials in the three counties who were suggesting residents voluntarily leave the potentially endangered areas, especially those residents living in flood-prone areas.

On Wednesday night, Colleton County officials issued advisories calling on residents in Zone A to relocate.