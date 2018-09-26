Final minute costly for War Hawks

September 25, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

After a scoreless first quarter, Colleton Prep settled for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead heading into halftime during Friday evening’s conference road game against Spartanburg Christian.

With just under a minute remaining in the game, the Warriors quarterback went to the air and completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to overtake the War Hawks 6-3. Facing a third-and-10 situation with seconds on the clock, Colleton Prep then took to the air, but the pass was picked off and returned 40 yards to give Spartanburg a late 13-3 victory.

Senior Connor McMillan kicked the 29-yard field goal for the War Hawks. At quarterback, Jordan Crosby was 8-12 for 100 yards. Drew Murdaugh recorded 76 yards of rushing.

“It was a very tough loss against Spartanburg Christian,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “I feel like we dominated the football game, but we just couldn’t finish. We had our chances to put the game away towards the end, but fumbled and couldn’t get one more first down to put it away.

“Offensively, we moved the ball well in the middle of the field, but stalled out,” said Gorrell. “We also had too many fumbles to be successful. Jordan played well at quarterback and threw the ball well. Murdaugh also played well offensively.

“On defense, we have been playing great,” said Gorrell. “The defense has only given up one touchdown in the last 10 quarters and that was on blown coverage. Jason Dennis played well at defensive end and Dylan Kinard played very well at strong safety against the option.

“We are very close to being a really good football team,” said Gorrell. “We must keep working and doing the right things and it will go our way. We still have a ton to play in the next couple of weeks. The kids seem in good spirits and ready to get back to work.”

Colleton Prep is now 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Region II-A. They will host Bethesda (3-1, 1-0) Friday Sept. 28.