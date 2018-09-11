Eight patients from Myrtle Beach evacuated to CMC

On Monday, South Carolina Governor McMaster ordered the medical evacuation of all hospitals in flood zones in Myrtle Beach. In compliance with that order and for the safety of its patients, Grand Strand Health has begun transferring patients to our sister HCA Healthcare hospitals, including Colleton Medical Center.

“As all coastal hospitals are evacuating patients, our extraordinary team is here to help,” said Jimmy Hiott, CEO at Colleton Medical Center. “We will do everything possible to support those in South Carolina and the mid Atlantic to weather Hurricane Florence safely and with the healthcare they need.”

CMC has currently received eight patients transferred in from Myrtle Beach.