Edisto Belles hold beach walk
by The Press and Standard | September 7, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 9:02 am
Faye Minchew won the raffle ($115 value) provided by The Wacky Rabbit at Saturday’s annual Edisto Belles Beach Walk. From left are Faye’s mom who is also a survivor; Faye; Sue Wooten, charter Belle and survivor; and Mott Parker, survivor and founder of Edisto Belles.
