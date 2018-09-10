Donald Harbison | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: September 10, 2018 at 2:15 pm

Donald Harbison

Arrangements by Brice Herndon Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Donald Lee Harbison, 55, of Walterboro, entered into rest Thursday evening, September 6, 2018, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Born November 7, 1962 in Columbus, Georgia, he was a son of Carl W. Harbison, Sr. and the late Dorothy Dunaway Harbison.

Surviving in addition to his father are: his wife, Shannon Herr; two daughters, Anna Harbison and Dianne Herr; and two brothers, Carl Harbison, Jr. and Larry Harbison.