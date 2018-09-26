Defense dominates in Cougar win

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County defense saved the day in Friday’s 13-7 win against Region 7-AAA Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Making crucial plays on critical downs, the Cougar defense proved its worth for the second game in a row and helped improve the team’s overall record to 2-3.

On offense, Colleton County sputtered early with two fumbles and a penalty in the first series, setting the tone for the game. The Cougars accumulated 11 penalties, including six in the third quarter, for 94 yards. Total yards for Colleton County were recorded at 125 yards with 109 passing and 16 rushing.

James Brown had six solo tackles and two assists, and Jahiem Black added six solo tackles and one assist against the Jaguars. Jaden Smith and Ja’Carre Stevens each had five solo tackles and one assist. Warren Randolf, Trakell Murray and Jalen Levine had four solo tackles each.

The Cougars went on the board first when Jalen Levine scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Edwardian Stansel (Calcutt, kick) with 7:42 left in the second quarter.

Stansel connected with Jeremiah Moseley for the second Cougar touchdown of the evening with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter (kick failed) to make it 13-0. Ridgeland-Hardeeville made it 13-7 in the third quarter in the night’s final scoring effort.

Coach Scott Bowers, defensive coordinator for the Cougars, credited the improving defense to a little bit of growth — and a lot of hard work.

“Our approach has been the same, but I believe the difference is we are starting to grow up,” said Bowers. “We are very young on defense, having lost nine of our starters to graduation. In some ways, it is just the natural growth process. Their attention to detail in practice has improved greatly, and they are now beginning to understand more of the big picture and grasp the concepts we are teaching, which translates into their performance improving on the field. They have been working hard, buying in and growing up.”

“First of all, we are happy with the win, but we are not real pleased with the way we played,” said Head Coach Coby Peeler. “But, we got the job done when we needed to. Sometimes you’ve got to win ugly games and you’re not always going to have your A-game — and we didn’t have it tonight. Defense played lights out and we made plays when we needed to do so.

“I told the guys in the huddle after the game I was proud of them, because several times last year there were opportunities to get off the field and we couldn’t do it,” said Peeler. “But tonight, we did. I feel like the defense has really grown up and they have some moxie about them.”

The Cougars will have a bye this week before traveling to Camden County in Georgia on Friday Oct. 5.

Extending

the season

In a press release dated Tuesday Sept. 18, The SCHSL extended the regular football season to add a week 11 stating the following:

“Thank you for your continued patience and understanding following the arrival and destruction of Hurricane Florence. The membership’s ongoing support of their fellow schools that are experiencing traumatic personal losses, in addition to the interruption of athletic events, is not surprising, yet very much appreciated. It goes without saying the aftermath for many of our counties is one of tremendous damage: loss of homes, vehicles and other personal properties, not to mention the schools and athletic facilities. Working as a team has, and will always be, the strongest characteristic the SCHSL membership displays year after year.

The SCHSL Executive Committee met via conference call this morning and concluded the following decisions pertaining to the remainder of the fall sports season:

Football Update:

The SCHSL Executive Committee has extended the regular season for football to add a Week 11. All games (varsity and sub-varsity) originally scheduled for Week 4 (Sept. 10-14), that have been postponed due to evacuations and/or weather may be moved to the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 2. Regular scheduled games for Weeks 5-10 will remain as scheduled.

Additionally, the football playoffs for all classifications will now begin on Nov. 9, and the State Championships will now be scheduled for Dec. 7-8. NOTE: Teams are still limited to their maximum number of contests for the regular season.

Volleyball, Swim, Girls Golf, Competitive Cheer, Girls Tennis and Cross-Country Update:

There are no changes to the sports season calendar for these sports. They will remain as scheduled. Reminder: Region matches take priority over non-region matches and tournaments.