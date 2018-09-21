Crime Reports

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 3:47 pm

Money taken

from business

The Walterboro Police Department was called to Dollar General at 779 Robertson Blvd. on Sept. 15 at 10:59 p.m. after cash was taken.

The manager on duty was in the office preparing the store’s proceeds for the night deposit when she noticed that the checkout counter was busy.

She left the office to assist at the counter.

When she returned to the office, she discovered that the money, approximately $1,000, had been removed from the moneybag.

A check of the security video at the store showed a black male entering the office, taking the money out of the bag, stuffing it into his pocket and then leaving.

Officers viewing the video were reportedly able to identify the suspect. The investigation is continuing.

Traffic stop results

in drug charge

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy on routine patrol reportedly spotted a car in the 700 block of North Lemacks Street with disabled brake lights and stopped the vehicle.

The woman driving the car had her driver’s license and vehicle registration but did not have an insurance card.

The deputy told the woman that the car would have to be towed.

As officers were inventorying the vehicle, they reportedly found six packages that contained approximately nine grams of methamphetamine.

The items were taken into evidence, and the driver, Amber L. Blevins, 38, of Islandton was transported to Colleton County Detention Center where she faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Two charged in bid

to avoid a ticket

A mother and son were cited by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office after they allegedly lied to try and get out of a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Sept. 13.

A deputy on routine patrol ran a computer check on the license plate on a black Chevrolet Yukon that was in the 900 block of Phillips Road.

When the computer showed that the license plate belonged on a Ford Expedition, the deputy pulled the driver over.

The driver told the officer that his license was suspended. A computer check confirmed that statement.

The driver then reportedly told the deputy that the female passenger was his aunt.

The woman reportedly gave the deputy a false name and claimed to have a valid license.

The deputy decided to have the driver and passenger switch places, drive the car home and park it until a proper license plate installed.

As they drove off, another driver stopped by the cruiser. In conversation, the deputy learned the woman claiming to be the aunt was actually the man’s mother.

The deputy got back in his cruiser, caught up with the car, pulled the couple over again and handcuffed them.

The male reportedly said he asked his mother to lie for him and therefore, he should be the only one charged.

The driver, Tyreeke K. Mitchell, 18, of Walterboro, was arrested on a charge of driving while under suspension and taken to the detention center.

His mother, Annette Mitchell, 46, of Walterboro was given a citation for giving false information to an officer and released.

The car was towed.

Home hit

by bullet

A member of the sheriff’s office was called to a residence of Three Mile Road the morning of Sept. 16.

The resident said that the previous night, he heard a gunshot and reported it to the sheriff’s office.

At about 9 a.m., the man checked the outside of his mobile home, found a bullet hole in the tin skirting around the bottom of the trailer and made another call to the sheriff’s office.