Crime Reports

Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 9:51 am

Man and animals removed from residence

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Keegan Drive the morning of Sept. 23 to conduct a welfare check.

The deputy determined that a 61-year-old man in ill health was not being properly cared for and called Colleton County Fire-Rescue to transport the man to Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

The deputy also determined that between 30 and 40 dogs on the property, along with cats, chickens and rabbits, were also being neglected and called Colleton County Animal Control to investigate. Animal Control ended up taking custody of some of the animals.

Vacationer claimed by heart attack

Delman G. Garland, 71, of Elizabethton, Tenn. suffered a fatal heart attack in the waters off Edisto Beach Sept. 24.

Chief Deputy Colleton County Coroner Richard Carter said Deputy Coroner Marion Whaley conducted the death investigation.

Carter said he was told that Garland and a witness were floating on a tube and started returning to shore after noticing that they had drifted too far out.

Apparently, the physical exertion of trying to return to land caused Garland’s heart attack.

Natural causes suspected in infant’s death

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office believes the 21-month-old baby girl rushed to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center the morning of Sept. 24 died from natural causes.

The county’s emergency dispatch office received a call from the girl’s mother at 5:10 a.m., reporting that the baby was being transported to the medical center by private vehicle. Deputies intercepted the car on Robertson Boulevard and escorted it to the emergency department, radioing ahead to alert medical personnel of their pending arrival.

Attempts to revive the baby were unsuccessful and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office was notified.

Major Jason Chapman of the sheriff’s office said medical officials reported no outward signs of trauma. He added that a formal cause of death will await the return of toxicology tests.

Walked to a cell

A member of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Klein Street Sept. 20 at 1:47 p.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle.

Detention Center personnel reported that a car with its headlights on had been parked on the other side of Klein Street for a while.

The deputy sent to check found a woman in the car who appeared to be asleep.

The deputy knocked on the car window and, when the woman appeared to be waking, he opened the door and asked her if she knew where she was. The woman, who reportedly seemed to be under the influence of something, said she wasn’t sure where she was.

A search of the woman’s purse reportedly found 13 blue prescription pills. She said the pills were an off-brand Xanax, the report said. She had taken two of the pills, she said, adding that she did not have a prescription for the medication.

She also told the officer that she had been trying to get to the sheriff’s office to report a theft.

The woman, Jodi A. Pfeffer, 51, of Ridgeville was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of Schedule IV narcotic and moved across the street to the detention center.

Drug charges

follow traffic stop

A traffic stop for a license plate violation by Walterboro police the afternoon of Sept. 19 resulted in the arrest of the driver and her passenger on drug charges.

A city police officer pulled the car over on Dowling Avenue at Ireland Creek Drive at 2:21 p.m. after a computer check of the license plate determined that it belonged on a different vehicle.

The officer reported he could smell marijuana coming from the car as he interviewed the driver.

The driver, whom the officer reportedly recognized, provided him a driver’s license bearing a different name.

Asked about the marijuana smell, the driver allegedly gave the officer the remains of a marijuana cigarette.

When told the officer would be searching the car, the driver reportedly gave him a bag containing more marijuana.

The female driver and passenger were asked to exit the car, and the passenger asked to remove her 10-month-old child from his child seat.

A search of the driver’s purse reportedly found a hypodermic needle.

A female officer called to the scene to search the two women in the car reported finding a glass pipe in the driver’s underwear. A search of her book bag yielded several scales.

An examination of the child seat reportedly found a loaded needle and a glass pipe.

The passenger’s purse yielded a bag with white residue and a small lighter.

A call was placed to the Department of Social Services to have the department take custody of the youngster.

Once they arrived at the detention center, a strip search found the passenger in possession of several bags of tan power and a white crystal substance within the passenger’s body.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver, Lee S. Guess, 36, of Walterboro on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The passenger, Kimber Lee Clements, 30, of Round O, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

Gun report results in arrest

A Walterboro man was arrested on weapon and drug offenses after city police officers were sent to the 400 block of Witsell Street the evening of Sept. 21 to investigate a suspicious person call.

The call, received at 8:37 p.m., said a black male wearing a white tank top was walking around the apartment complex while armed with a handgun.

An officer answering the call spotted a man matching the description. A search for weapons reported finding a handgun in the man’s pants. As the search continued the officer reportedly found a container had that marijuana in it in his pants.

A computer check of the gun determined that it had been reported stolen.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Richard R. Randell, 36, of Walterboro, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and a citation for simple possession of marijuana.

Shopper arrested for leaving

children behind

A Varnville woman was arrested after she reportedly left two young children in her locked vehicle while she was shopping on Sept. 22.

Members of the city police department were called to the Walmart parking lot at 2110 Bells Highway at 6:28 p.m. by a shopper who had seen the children in the locked car.

An officer checking on the car could see the children crying and sweating in the car.

Other officers began searching for the adult who had left the children unattended in the vehicle.

When the woman was found she said that when she arrived at the store she didn’t want to wake the children, so she left them in the vehicle while she went inside.

A check of the stores surveillance footage showed her parking her vehicle at 5:59 p.m. Officers returned her to the vehicle at 6:34 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue sent an ambulance crew to the parking lot to check on the children and found that they were all right.

The Colleton County office of the Department of Social Services responded and took custody of the children, a five-year-old and 11-month-old.

The woman, Margaret Linder Smith, 61, of Varnville, was arrested on two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and taken to the detention center.

Traffic stop results in charges

A Walterboro man was arrested on drug and weapon offences after he was pulled over for a traffic offense Sept. 22.

The man was stopped by a city police officer near the intersection of Jefferies Boulevard and Beechwood Street after the officer reportedly saw the man weaving in traffic. As the officer interviewed the driver, he reportedly smelled marijuana and spotted a firearm between his right leg and the center console of the vehicle.

The handgun was seized and a search reportedly found a small amount of marijuana.

A computer check determined that the man was federally prohibited from possession of a firearm.

The traffic stop resulted in Johnny R. Broughton Jr., 27, of Walterboro, being charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and cited for simple possession of marijuana.

Returning vehicle wasn’t enough

A Walterboro police officer was dispatched to the Waffle House at 1326 Sniders Highway Sept. 23 at 5:40 a.m. to investigate a stolen vehicle report. The victim said that he had parked his pickup truck, unlocked and with the engine running, and went into the restaurant.

While the victim was inside eating, a white male walked out of the restaurant, jumped into the truck and drove off.

The victim told the officer that the suspect had pulled out of the parking lot and started headed in the direction of Hampton.

A short time later, the suspect returned the truck and reportedly admitted stealing it.

The investigation led to the arrest of Joshua P. Weidenbach, 21, of Walterboro, on a motor vehicle theft charge.

Drug charges follow traffic stop

A Walterboro Police Department officer on routine patrol on Sept. 25 reported spotted a drive making an improper turn from Jefferies Boulevard onto States Street at 2:19 a.m. and began to make a traffic stop.

The driver pulled into a residence on States Street, exited the vehicle and began walking towards the residence. The officer ordered the man back to his vehicle. Once he returned to the car, a black bag was reportedly thrown from the vehicle.

The driver allegedly said the bag was his and there were drugs in it.

When the black bag was opened, the officer reportedly found two bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine, a bag of orange pills, two lighters, a loaded syringe and a scale.

A computer check determined that the driver’s license had been suspended.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of William A. Hoff Jr., 32, of Cottageville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under suspension.

Truck loaded with tools taken

A man contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sept. 21 at 1:04 p.m. to report the theft of tools from Pon Pon Plantation Avenue.

The man said the construction tools, worth an estimated $3,000, had been in a borrowed truck. He suspected that the truck and tools were taken the night before.

Tires and wheels removed from residence

A resident of Macon Lane contacted the sheriff’s office Sept. 21 at 6:32 p.m. to report that four tires mounted on custom chrome wheels, with a total value of $5,000, had been taken from the residence while he was away.

Torched stolen vehicle found

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was asked to send an officer to the 1000 block of Folly Creek Road in Green Pond to search for a stolen vehicle.

The GPS system on the vehicle, a 2007 black Chevrolet Suburban valued at $8,000, showed its location.

When a deputy arrived on Folly Creek Road, he found what was left of the vehicle.

Someone had stripped the vehicle of tires and wheels and then set fire to it.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in North Charleston.