Crime Briefs

Last Updated: September 12, 2018 at 4:00 pm

A look in the purse leads to charges

A Walterboro woman was arrested by city police on multiple charges after a search allegedly found her in possession of a variety of drugs.

An officer on routine patrol Sept. 11 at 2 a.m. heard loud music in the area of George and State streets and pulled the offending driver over.

The driver pulled over and he and his two passengers reportedly left the car. They were making their way to a residence when the officer was able to get them to come back.

A computer check determined that a female passenger was wanted on an outstanding warrant and she was taken into custody.

Prior to transporting her to the detention center, the officer searched the woman’s purse and found it to reportedly be emitting the smell of marijuana.

When the officer opened a makeup bag inside the purse, he reportedly discovered a bag containing methamphetamine, a used needle, an electronic scale, a glass pipe, eight pills of prescription medication, marijuana and extra baggies.

The discovery sent Tuesday M. Wilson, age and address unknown, to the Colleton County Detention Center to await the filing of charges for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.

Traffic stop

produces charges

A Green Pond man faces two charges following a traffic stop at Whittle Street and North Jefferies Boulevard on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

The arrest report states that the driver was known to have active warrants. After confirming the warrants, the driver was pulled over.

The officer reported that he could see the driver moving around and grabbing under his car seat. When the driver was asked what he was hiding, the man reportedly said it was a gun.

A handgun was found under the seat. The officer also seized a large amount of money that had been removed from the vehicle and the man’s pockets.

The driver, Rakime Quadrel Jenkins, 30, of Green Pond, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for second-degree domestic violence and also faces a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Air conditioner taken from home

A member of the sheriff’s office was sent to the 4500 block of Snider’s Highway Sept. 10 at 10:03 a.m. after the resident discovered that someone had removed the home’s air conditioning unit.

The man said that a neighbor told him that the air conditioner, which had been installed last week, was there the day before.

A check of the home found that the wires had been cut on the $3,500 air conditioner and it had been disconnected from the home.

Fleeing driver leaves something behind

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy working road patrol in the northbound lanes of I-95 Sept. 7 pulled over a speeding car near the 62-mile marker.

As he approached the car, he reportedly noticed two small children in the rear seat; neither of the youngsters were in child seats.

When he interviewed the driver, she reportedly said she didn’t have a driver’s license. She explained that she didn’t need one because she was “traveling in a conveyance.” In South Carolina, he explained, she needed a license.

She reportedly gave the officer a false name. He ran a computer check of the name on her Veteran’s Affairs identity card and learned that her Georgia license was expired.

After two other deputies arrived at the traffic stop, the deputy handling the traffic stop went to his cruiser to write a ticket.

The woman put her car in gear and took off. The deputies gave chase but when the speed hit 115 miles per hour, deputies ended the pursuit because of the speed and the fact that the woman had two children in the vehicle.

Although the offending driver was gone, the deputy still had the car registration and the woman’s identity card.

He was to prepare charges of failure to stop for blue lights and child endangerment.

Man robbed at gunpoint

Deputies were called to Ann Court Sept. 8 at 7:20 p.m. to investigate an armed robbery.

The man said he went to the home to talk to a man who said he wanted to use the victim’s dog for stud services.

Instead, the victim reported, a man put a gun to his head and took $300 in cash from him.

Truck taken from Jones Swamp

A resident of Jones Swamp Road contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sept. 10 at 2:21 p.m. after he discovered that his pickup truck had disappeared from his rear yard.

The man said that his $10,000 white 2002 Chevrolet 2500 HD truck had been there the day before. He added that it was unlocked with the keys inside.

Homes shot at by gunmen

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called out in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 to investigate two reports of shots being fired into residences.

The first call sent deputies to a home in the 4900 block of Ritter Road at 3:33 a.m.

Five people were in the home when the shots were fired. No one was injured.

A male resident said they recently moved into the home and could not think of a reason why they would have been targeted.

He added that a few nights before someone knocked on the door but there was no one there when they checked. He said one of the juveniles in the home told him that someone shined a light through a window at the home recently.

The home was hit by three bullets, two of the shots going through the home and hitting an exterior wall on the other side of the residence.

Seven shells were found in the front yard.

A call at 4:53 a.m. sent deputies to a home in the 1400 block of Mount Carmel Road.

The male resident he was awakened by the sound of gunfire. He got out of bed and onto the floor. He heard a car driving away the area.

Deputies did report damage to the home and didn’t find any spent shells on the ground outside the home.