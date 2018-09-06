Crime Briefs

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 8:55 am

Money and

moonshine

A Walterboro man was taken into custody on multiple charges the morning of Aug. 30 following a traffic stop on ACE Basin Parkway.

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was working routine traffic enforcement on ACE Basin Parkway at 7 a.m. when he reportedly stopped a car for speeding.

As the car was coming to a stop, the officer’s attention was drawn to a male in the passenger seat who was leaning into the back seat of the car.

The deputy reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle and asked the male passenger about it as he exited the car. A pat down of the subject, according to the deputy, resulted in the discovery of a bag of marijuana in his pocket.

The female driver of the car was also asked to exit the vehicle which was then searched.

Under the front passenger seat, the deputy reportedly found a handgun, and on the floor in the rear passenger area, four Mason jars were sitting. Two of the jars contained a white liquid. The deputy reported said the contents looked like moonshine. When he asked, the driver reportedly nodded her head yes.

Sitting on the rear passenger seat was a book bag. When he looked inside it, the deputy reportedly found $5,780 in cash.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the passenger, Kadeem T. Singleton, 21, of Walterboro on charges of illegal possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

CCHS student charged with marijuana

A Colleton County High School student was charged with simple possession of marijuana on Aug. 27.

The student was called into an administrator’s office for a discipline issue. When the administrator searched the student’s book bag, he found a brown medicine bottle filled with a green leafy substance, which the responding deputy believed to be marijuana.

The student was released to his grandmother. The case was turned over to the Dept. of Juvenile Justice.