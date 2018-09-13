Crash ends pursuit

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 3:31 pm

Two occupants attempting to flee law enforcement in the early morning hours of Sept. 9 sustained injuries when they wrecked in the 600 block of Langdale Road.

The chase had been initiated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

In the attempt to escape, the suspects’ car went off the roadway several times before overturning on Langdale Road and coming to a stop on its roof in a ditch.

One person was initially trapped in the wreckage, but firefighter-paramedics were able to extricate him without the use of power tools.

Two ambulances and rescue responded. One patient was taken to Colleton Medical Center with no life threatening injuries. The second, in critical condition, was transported to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center and then then flown by C.A.R.E. Flight to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the state patrol at the accident scene.

No additional information is available from the Highway Patrol at this time.