CPA Tennis takes two

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 2:48 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk tennis team earned wins over Beaufort Academy (5-4) and Barnwell High School (5-1) in last week’s action. The team remains undefeated at 5-0 this season.

“During the Beaufort match, I was especially proud of Sidney Bailey, who lost her singles match in a close tiebreaker,” said Coach Becky Hooker. “She was able to put it behind her and go right back out and play doubles to help bring home the team win. Meredith Ware, Riana Bailey and Becca Martin continue to play very good tennis and lead the team.

“During our match against Barnwell, both Kaylee Spears and Sidney Bailey got off to a slow start but were able to find their rhythm and close out their matches easily,” said Hooker. “It is good to see them work to find solutions when they aren’t winning points and turn it around. Reese Carelock was able to play her first doubles match, along with Anne Hatcher White, and get some good experience as well.”

In game results:

CPA vs. Beaufort Academy, 5-4

(Sept. 4, home)

Singles

Meredith Ware (CPA) def. Mary Alden-Cooper (BA) 6-1, 6-0

Riana Bailey (CPA) def. Caroline Moss (BA) 6-0, 6-0

Becca Martin (CPA) def. Ansleigh Pingree (BA) 6-2, 6-2

Leigh Gray (BA) def. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-1, 3-6, 10-7

Brycen Ambrose (BA) def Kaylee Spears (CPA) 6-2, 6-3

Anna Daubert (BA) def Gracie Bishop (CPA) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

M. Ware/ R. Bailey (CPA) def M Cooper/ C Moss (BA) 8-0

B Martin / S Bailey (CPA) def A Pingree/ L Gray (BA) 8-3

B Ambrose / A Daubert (BA) def K Spears/ G Bishop (CPA) 8-6

CPA vs. Barnwell High School, 5-1 (Sept. 5, away)

Singles

Meredith Ware (CPA) def C Green (BHS) 6-1, 6-1

Riana Bailey (CPA) def Lexi Thomason (BHS) 6-0, 6-0

Becca Martin (CPA) def Crissa Thomason (BHS) 6-1, 6-1

Sidney Bailey (CPA) def Emaleigh Henderson (BHS) 6-4, 6-0

Kaylee Spears (CPA) def Logan Hutton (BHS) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

Cynthia Smalls / Destiny Marshall (BHS) def Anne Hatcher White/ Reese Carelock (CPA) 6-1, 6-4