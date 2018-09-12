Cougars earn first win of the season against Bruins

By CINDY CROSBY



The Colleton County Cougars broke a three-game losing streak with a 25-8 victory over Orangeburg Wilkinson Friday evening at Cougar Stadium. Colleton County is now 1-3 overall and will have this week off due to Hurricane Florence looming in the Atlantic.

Trakell Murray scored first in the game for Colleton County (Lance Calcutt, kick) to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter. Jalen Levine then intercepted a Bruin pass and raced his way to a 72-yard touchdown (kick failed) with 2:00 minutes left in the first quarter for a 13-0 Colleton County lead. Kicker Lance Calcutt nailed a 40-yard field goal with 2:43 left in the first half to give the Cougars a 16-0 lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Bruins pieced together a touchdown and successfully converted two points to go on the board 16-8 with 11:06 in the fourth quarter. Calcutt added his second field goal on the night to give the Cougars a 19-8 lead with 2:50 left in the game.

The Cougars finished strong when James Brown came down with a Bruin interception and hoofed it 60-yards for the 25-8 curtain call (Calcutt, kick).

Trakell Murray rushed for 89 yards in the game. Levine had 20 yards passing and Jeremiah Mosley had 20 receiving yards.

“We have had a rough start, but the team really came out this week and put forth the work,” said Peeler. “They could have laid down and given up, but they kept working. We kept preaching this week to play with enthusiasm and passion — and they did.

“They are starting to buy into what we’ve been talking about, especially about doing things the right way and being more physical,” said Peeler. “Edwardian Stansil has done a really great job of managing the offense and making sure we stay on pace.

“The defense really came out with the mindset that they were determined to step-it-up and improve their game, and they really did just that,” said Peeler.