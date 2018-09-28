Cottageville park ribbon cutting planned next month

September 26, 2018

By JULIE HOFF

Cottageville’s town park, adjacent to Town Hall on Salley Ackerman Drive, will be a showplace soon, with the installation of exercise equipment, decorative fencing and brick gate posts built from remnants of the old Cottageville Elementary gym gutted by fire in February.

At Town Council’s regular meeting on Sept. 10, Mayor Tim Grimsley said a formal ribbon-cutting for the park is set for Oct. 16. The event is expected to include area vendors, food, beverages, music and family activities. A tree will be planted to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. John A.M.E. Church on Griffith Acres Road.

The park also features a cement walking trail, asphalt parking, picnic tables, basketball courts and restrooms.

The antique brick gateposts are already up; the perimeter fence will be designed to look like wrought-iron but is actually aluminum — which is less expensive and easier to install and repair. The exercise stations, placed at intervals around the walking trail, will include two sit-up stations, pull-up bars and additional strength-building equipment.

In other developments, Chief Jeffery Cook announced the purchase of three Tahoe SUVs for the police department. The used vehicles, complete with winches, cost $11,000 each and were purchased at a state surplus auction of Department of Homeland Security vehicles, Grimsley said.

The mayor also announced that the town has paid $22,000 — $4,000 less than the original bill of $26,000 — to Colleton County for landfill charges. The town had nowhere else to dump tons of rubble resulting from the fire that destroyed the old elementary school campus. The fee was paid out of the S.C. Municipal Insurance monies issued to the town.