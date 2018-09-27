Colleton goes to the rescue

Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 9:29 am

Members of Colleton County’s safety forces have been deployed to Horry and Georgetown counties to assist in the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue was first asked for assistance in meeting the emergency medical needs of the disaster area. A Fire-Rescue ambulance and crew was sent to Horry County Fire Station 43 the morning of Sept. 17. That crew was swapped out on Sept. 21.

Flooding has blocked access to many areas of Horry County and the Colleton ambulance was one of 10 additional ambulances sent by S.C. counties to the area to assist with 9-1-1 responses.

The next need filled by Fire-Rescue was the request for fire tenders to be deployed to assist the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

With the heavy flooding, water system problems are expected and tenders would be required for fire suppression efforts. In the past, similar emergencies have seen the county’s tankers dispatched to Richland and Georgetown counties.

The members of Fire-Rescue and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to form a swift water rescue team that was deployed to Georgetown on Sept. 24.

The team consisted of three boats, three firefighter-paramedics and three deputies which left Colleton County in a convoy.

“Many officials are referring to the flooding as a historic event and many roads, including I-95 have been closed, limiting access to many areas. While residents have been urged to evacuate, boats are the only vehicles that can reach many areas of these counties. Colleton County is proud to be able to assist these S.C. communities,” said Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.