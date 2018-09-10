Colleton County schools to close Tuesday-Friday

Last Updated: September 10, 2018 at 6:26 pm

Colleton County School District administration, in conjunction with state and local emergency officials and the Governor’s evacuation order, will close schools on Tuesday Sept. 11 to allow students, staff, and their families time to prepare for Hurricane Florence. Schools will also be closed until further notice.

CCSD will continue to closely monitor this weather event and will communicate with parents, staff, and the community as frequently as possible with updates. Please visit our website for updates.

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and every decision is made with this in mind.