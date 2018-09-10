CMC to remain open, some doctors offices to close

Preparations are underway to ensure the safety of patients and staff in light of the storm.

Colleton Medical Center CEO Jimmy Hiott said, “We are in constant contact with our local and state emergency management teams. Our thoughts and prayers are with our patients, their families, and our staff during this time of preparation. Our main priorities are to ensure our patients receive excellent care; we provide for the safety of our staff; and to be prepared to accept medical emergencies if they occur.”

Additionally, Hiott reminded residents the hospital is not a community shelter and suggested families follow the local and state guidance to seek shelter prior to the storm’s arrival in case it’s needed.

Physician practices will be closed Tuesday afternoon – Friday:

Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists

120 Medical Park Drive

Walterboro, SC 29488

Edisto Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

120 Medical Park Drive

Walterboro, SC 29488

Walterboro OBGYN

400 Constance Street

Walterboro, SC 29488

Colleton Family Medicine

302 Medical Park Drive, Suite 210

Walterboro, SC 29488

Elective surgeries scheduled at the hospital will not be conducted Wednesday – Friday and will be rescheduled to next week.

Outpatient facilities will be closed Wednesday through Friday, including outpatient surgery, physical therapy, wound care clinic and Lowcountry imaging. The hospital can still receive outpatient imaging, respiratory and other ancillary services within the hospital.

Key reminders:

If someone has a medical emergency during the storm call 9-1-1.

Colleton Medical Center’s ER will be open during the weather event.

All non-emergent procedures and surgeries have been cancelled. Only emergent procedures will be performed until the “all clear” is declared.

All of Colleton’s clinics are cancelled and physician practices are closed and will reopen Monday.

