CMC staff getting ready for Florence

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 4:04 pm

The staff at Colleton Medical Center all pulled together as a team to insure the safety and well being of patients and staff through Hurricane Florence. Hugh Tappen, president of the South Atlantic Division for HCA, and members of the division’s team were on-site throughout the storm to assist with the influx of patients from CMC’s sister facility near Myrtle Beach. “They were a wonderful resource and support system for our administration team and staff. Colleton Medical Center is blessed to be a part of the HCA system and be able to tap into their wide range of resources during a disaster event. Most importantly, our staff always steps up and goes above and beyond for our community, because above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life,” said CEO Jimmy Hiott.