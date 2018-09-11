Closing of I-26 eastbound has begun
by The Press and Standard | September 11, 2018 7:49 am
The S.C. Highway Patrol reports that the closing of I-26 eastbound, beginning at I-77 and moving east toward Charleston, has started.
by The Press and Standard | September 11, 2018 7:49 am
The S.C. Highway Patrol reports that the closing of I-26 eastbound, beginning at I-77 and moving east toward Charleston, has started.
© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.