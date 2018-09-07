Civitans donate to local food banks

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 9:06 am

The Walterboro Civitan Club gave back to the community last week by donating funds to four area food banks.

Brandon Hill of Edgewood Baptist Church said the Edgewood food pantry had 85,000 visits last year, “which shows the need in our community.”

Carolyn Powers accepted the donation for Bethel U.M. Church in Walterboro. The church pantry is open on the second and fourth Thursdays and requires a SNAP card and ID, although no one is turned away.

Patti Lohr accepted the check for St. Jude’s Church. Their pantry is headed by Marty Hooker, she said, and there are no stipulations. And yes, the church plans to do Thanksgiving dinner this year, she said.

Cindy Riley accepted a donation for the Colleton County First Steps program, which will use the funds to help the over 500 families they serve.