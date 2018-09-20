City gets less than one inch of rain

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 3:37 pm

Edisto River not expected to flood.

South Carolina officials are not expecting the floodwaters from the upstate and midlands to have much of an effect on the Edisto River in the coming days.

The Edisto River might rise a little over two feet due to the water entering the river.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Charleston office of the National Weather Service was reporting that the Edisto River at the gauge at Givhan’s Ferry was showing a water level of 2.96 feet.

The flood level for the Edisto River at that location is 10 feet.

The National Weather Service office also reports that between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Colleton County had recorded less than one inch of rain.

The 48-hour rainfall measured at six rain gauges located within the county ranged from .83 of an inch in the Round O area to .51 of an inch in the Walterboro and Green Pond areas.