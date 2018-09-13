City Council approves contract for Walterboro Discovery Center

With the renovation of the future home of the city’s Discovery Center underway, Walterboro council members approved entering into a formal contract with the company that will construct the displays.

Shortly after the city hired McMillan, Pazdan and Smith to handle the architectural design work for the Walterboro Wildlife Discovery Center, the architectural firm had Brockington and Associates, Inc. join the design team. Their role will be to produce the concept renderings of the displays that were part of the overall design plan.

A service agreement between the city and the Norcross, Ga.-based firm approved during council’s Sept. 4 meeting will have the city pay Brockington and Associates an estimated $252,050 to handle the design and construction of the exhibits. An additional $6,000 will go to hire a content provider and technical expert.

Walterboro City Manager Jeff Molinari said I.P. Builders’ work on the remodeling of the former auto dealership at the intersection of Jefferies Boulevard and Hampton Street is progressing very well. I.P. Builders, given a $1,846,990 contract for the Discovery Center project, has been focusing on the renovation of the building.

• A first reading was given to an ordinance that could waive the right of first refusal for a proposed land sale within the Airport Industrial Complex. Under the proposed sale, eight acres of land at 360 Anderson Road will be sold to Coastal Land Holdings, LLC by Universal Distributors, LLC. Because the land to be sold is within the industrial park established on what was airport property, a right of first refusal is part of the deed. The city council, Colleton County Council and the Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission all have to approve the waiver. The commission has already given its approval.

• Approval was given to purchase two new vehicles for the Walterboro Police Department.

Butler Dodge of Beaufort was awarded $43,750.36 to provide the department with a Dodge Charger with a complete police package.

Rizer Chevrolet of Walterboro was awarded the contact to provide the department with a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a police package at a cost of $50,251.78.

• A first reading was given to an ordinance that will grant S.C. Electric and Gas an easement along city-owned property on Robertson Boulevard and Aviation Way to provide electrical service to the Lowcountry Aviation facility at Lowcountry Regional Airport.

• Council members approved the demolition of a city-owned building located outside the city limits.

The structure located at 200 Cleveland Street has been unoccupied for approximately 20 years. It had once been used by the city’s Public Works Department.

The council action authorizes the county to raze the building as part of the demolition program the county is conducting with Community Development funds obtained from the federal government.

• Council members, at the request of the Municipal Association of South Carolina, approved an ordinance concerning the collection of delinquent funds.

The association operates a Setoff Debt program for its members that enables a municipality to collect delinquent funds from the offending person’s state income tax refund.

In previous years, the program has been used by the city to obtain approximately $13,000 in outstanding debt.

• After a public hearing, council members approved an ordinance setting the city’s Local Option Sales Tax credit factor at .001721 for this fiscal year. A state funding formula annually sets the credit factor.

• Proclamations honoring retiring Walterboro Fire Chief Wayne Lake and proclaiming Oct. 27-Nov. 4 as Brag About Walterboro Week were given council’s approval.

• Council members approved amending the city’s Unified Development Ordinance to establish permitted uses for food trucks operating within the city. The amendment was recommended by the city’s Planning Commission and is patterned after food truck operation regulations established by other communities.

• Council members approved a variety of requests for the city’s assistance in staging various events.

Suzanne Butler was given permission to place bows on East Washington Street light poles from Sept. 10-31 to recognize Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Walterboro Tourism Director Christan Spires was given permission to hang a banner that would announce Brag About Walterboro Week. The banner would be displayed from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4.

The Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce had a request to close streets and use the city parking lot on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its Fall Festival approved.

Kim Crouse’s request to close streets for an “Out of the Darkness Walk” on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. was approved. The walk will be used to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

The Colleton County Veterans Council was given permission to close streets and use the city parking lot for its annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11

The Historical and Preservation Society was given permission to close Church Street, between Fishburne and Miller streets, for a tailgate and oyster roast being held by the Gamecock Club and Clemson Club on Nov. 20 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Former Walterboro City Councilman Tom Lohr was appointed to the city’s Tree Protection Committee.