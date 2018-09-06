Children’s Theatre opens ‘The Lion King Jr.’ this weekend

The balcony is open? Well, the balcony at the newly refurbished Colleton Civic Center is NOT open and it won’t be for shows … but it is open every week right here, with a bird’s eye view on arts and entertainment in Colleton County.

MOVIES ARE CHEAP AND COOL

Ireland Creek Cinemas recently concluded an 11-week “Kids Fun Film” series — a wonderful idea.

The Cinema shows great first run films – $5 for kids and seniors, and only $7 for adults — that’s way cheaper than anywhere. Beat the heat, see a movie!

AROUND

Speaking of heat: now with Labor Day Weekend behind us, we’re entering the dog days of summer. Now would be a good time for a hotdog. I wish Cliff’s Hotdog Station was around…

While downtown a couple of weeks ago, I saw a sign taped in a business window, advertising a local author book signing — a very nice show of support for local artists. If you have an event that showcases some of our local talented artists, I can include your news here!

MUSIC MUSIC

Besides national artists like The Spinners and Ricky Skaggs, there’s some under-the-radar stuff going on with area musicians too. Ridgeville’s Rodney Creel is an up-and-coming country artist, with roots and passion for crooners like George Strait & Randy Travis, but with a modern day feel. Rodney played Rice Festival this year, and is a finalist in Charleston’s radio station 96.9 Nash FM’s “Nash Next” competition for the third year in a row. Finals are Sept. 6 at The Windjammer on the Isle of Palms, and the winner goes on the National Competition in Nashville.

Colleton Civic Center is hoping to include many local musicians onto the Hampton Street Auditorium stage too. If you have a band or are a singer, feel free to contact me.

PLAY ON

This weekend is a big deal here in Walterboro with the Colleton County Arts Council’s Children’s Theatre presentation of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” — they’ll do private shows for schoolchildren Thursday Sept. 6, and they’ll open to the public on Saturday night Sept. 8 and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday Sept. 9. All performances will be at the CCHS Performing Arts Center. This is a very popular event in the Lowcountry. If there are tickets left by show time, get them at the door only!

We had a few questions for Jenny Bunton, Director Extraordinaire of The Colleton Children’s Theatre:

This isn’t your first year directing the Children’s Theatre’s productions. When did you begin in your current role, and how many Children’s Theatre productions have you been a part of?

Bonnie Hargrove and I started the Children’s Theater through the Arts Council in 1999. Since then there has been roughly 25 productions — I’ve honestly lost count. I’ve been a co-director on all of them but it is truly a group effort with lots of volunteers.

Who are some of your greatest influences in theatre?

My dad, Ed Robbins, and his friend Tony Nuzzo were the biggest influences when I was little. Tony began the Variety series in our community which was performed at The Hampton Street Auditorium when I was little. Eventually my dad directed some of the productions and we were both in them.

The Children’s Theatre is known for some pretty large casts. How many children are in this year’s show?

This year is our largest with over 100 6-19 year olds including student crewmembers.

Many of us are familiar with The Lion King. What differences (if any) are there in the Lion King Jr. production?

This production is based on the Broadway stage show. It has all the old favorites with a few new songs that are just as awesome as the others.

You’ve had a sneak-peek into the renovations at the Hampton Street Auditorium inside Colleton Civic Center. What are your impressions?

I started performing on that stage when I was 5. What strikes me the most is that even with all the wonderful additions, when I walked in, it still felt like the home-away-from home I grew up in. The high tech upgrades are amazing and I’m so glad a new generation in our community and hopefully more generations to come will enjoy the facility the way I did growing up.

Until next week!

