Celebrating new book

Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 9:37 am

Friends and family of Eric J. Campbell jammed the Bedon Lucas House Saturday night. The event was an introduction and celebration of Campbell’s new book, “Getting Past the Facts.”

“The evening surpassed my wildest expectations,” said Campbell. “My family helped set it all up. My mother and children were there. We had a great time.”

Campbell’s book was reviewed by friends: Vera Bodison, Samuela Polite, Ja-don Buckner, Barnwell Fishburne and Barry Moore. Dr. Queenie Crawford welcomed the crowd and Phillip Taylor was master of ceremonies. The large crowd enjoyed music by guitarist Ja-don Buckner.

“I didn’t want to just write a book. I wanted to write a book that would change lives,” said Campbell.