Cable crew spots burning home

Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 9:27 am

A cable installation crew working on Augusta Highway the morning of Sept. 24 noticed smoke and flames coming from a residence at 12172 Augusta Hwy. and called emergency dispatch to sound the alarm.

The first fire engines arriving at the home about 9:30 a.m. found flames coming from a window of the single-story block dwelling and heavy smoke was coming from all sides of the building. Firefighter-paramedics deployed multiple hand lines to the building, forcing entry through the front door.

They quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to three rooms, saving the home and most of the belongings. They searched the entire building and determined no one was in the structure. The home suffered substantial fire damage in three rooms and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the home.

Crews were on the scene for two hours.