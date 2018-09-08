Birth Announcement | Loretta Darlene Hiers

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 8:12 am

David and Loretta Hiers of Walterboro announce the birth of a daughter, Loretta Darlene Hiers, on August 1 at 8:51 a.m. in Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She weighed six pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are the late William and Cynthia Spinks of Charleston.

Paternal grandparents are Darlene Bunton of Walterboro and the late Bo Hiers.

The baby has three brothers: David Hiers Jr., 17; Jon William Hiers, 9; and Bo William Hiers, 1.