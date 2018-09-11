Bicyclist critically injured when struck by vehicle

A bicyclist sustained critical injuries after he was struck by a motor vehicle in the 2800 block of Cottageville Highway on Sept. 6 at about 10:45 a.m.

The adult male wasa riding southbound on Cottageville Highway when he was struck from behind by a motor vehicle. The impact threw the man over the car and he landed in the roadway, suffering multiple traumatic injuries. An off-duty EMT and nurse assisted the man prior to Fire-Rescue units arriving at the scene.

Firefighter-paramedics quickly treated his injuries and transported him to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center by ambulance after learning that the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter was tied up on another response. The driver of the car was not injured.

The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.