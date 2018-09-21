‘Basket Illusions’ on display at library
by The Press and Standard | September 21, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 4:02 pm
The artwork of Aiken artist Victor Fricke is on display at the Colleton County Memorial Library during September. “Basket Illusions” features woodwork detailed to look like basket weaving. “I redid this basket illusion by drilling holes and lacing the rim with waxed cotton twine. ‘Hearts and Diamonds,’ 9” diameter maple shallow bowl,” Fricke said.
