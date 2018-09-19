Barnes’ effort enough to give War Hawks win

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 3:29 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity football team traveled to Region II-AA Northwood Academy Monday evening for a delayed non-region match-up due to the threat of Hurricane Florence last week.

Gabe Barnes scored two War Hawk touchdowns and had a late interception to put the win in the books.

In Monday evening’s game, a War Hawk fumble allowed Northwood to go on the board 6-0 (conversion failed) with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Gabe Barnes had a 60-yard touchdown run (conversion failed) to tie the game at 6-6 with 8:36 left in the third quarter. Barnes then scored again in the fourth quarter and Connor McMillan successfully added a two-point conversion to give the War Hawks a 14-6 lead with 5:04 left in the game.

Northwood’s attempted comeback was dashed when Barnes intercepted a pass on the 32-yard line with 1:25 left in the game.

Colleton Prep is scheduled to travel to Spartanburg Christian for a Region II-A contest Friday Sept. 21 with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off planned. Spartanburg Christian enters Friday’s game coming off a 22-20 loss to Dorchester Academy.