Barnes’ effort enough to give War Hawks win
by The Press and Standard | September 19, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 3:29 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
The Colleton Prep varsity football team traveled to Region II-AA Northwood Academy Monday evening for a delayed non-region match-up due to the threat of Hurricane Florence last week.
Gabe Barnes scored two War Hawk touchdowns and had a late interception to put the win in the books.
In Monday evening’s game, a War Hawk fumble allowed Northwood to go on the board 6-0 (conversion failed) with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter.
Gabe Barnes had a 60-yard touchdown run (conversion failed) to tie the game at 6-6 with 8:36 left in the third quarter. Barnes then scored again in the fourth quarter and Connor McMillan successfully added a two-point conversion to give the War Hawks a 14-6 lead with 5:04 left in the game.
Northwood’s attempted comeback was dashed when Barnes intercepted a pass on the 32-yard line with 1:25 left in the game.
Colleton Prep is scheduled to travel to Spartanburg Christian for a Region II-A contest Friday Sept. 21 with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off planned. Spartanburg Christian enters Friday’s game coming off a 22-20 loss to Dorchester Academy.
