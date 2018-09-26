Band places third in Silver Fall Showcase

Last Updated: September 25, 2018 at 4:14 pm

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue placed second in class 4A and 3rd Overall at 2018 White Knoll High School “Silver Fall Showcase” on Saturday Sept. 22. A large contingency of Band of Blue boosters and fans attended the contest. This is the second year the Band of Blue has attended this competition.

White Knoll will play host to the SCBDA Lower State Championship in a few weeks on October 20.

The Band of Blue received an excellent rating score of 77.35. Placing first was River Bluff High School with an 82.675, second was Dutch Fork with a 79.150 and third was Colleton County High School. There were 14 bands in the competition.

The 2018 Band of Blue performed their show “ROMA!”