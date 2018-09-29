Band Classic Sept. 29

The Band of Blue will host the 41st Annual Walterboro Band Classic at Colleton County High School on Saturday Sept. 29.

Twelve bands from around the Lowcountry will perform for comments and ratings. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the first band will perform at 2 p.m.

The Band of Blue will perform as the host band at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students.

The Band Classic hosted by the Band of Blue Booster Club is a major fundraiser for the band program.

The Band of Blue will be traveling and performing in Washington, D.C., in April for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.

The Band of Blue Booster Club is selling Carolina Burn Barrel/ YETI Cooler Raffle Tickets for $5. See any band member for tickets.