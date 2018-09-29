Band Classic Sept. 29
September 29, 2018
Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 9:30 am
The Band of Blue will host the 41st Annual Walterboro Band Classic at Colleton County High School on Saturday Sept. 29.
Twelve bands from around the Lowcountry will perform for comments and ratings. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the first band will perform at 2 p.m.
The Band of Blue will perform as the host band at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students.
The Band Classic hosted by the Band of Blue Booster Club is a major fundraiser for the band program.
Band Staff
The Band Directors are Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach.
Band Staff includes Tracy Smith, Thomas Finigan, Joe Meshach, Allison Argentino, Andrew Kriska and Malik Ferguson.
Graduate assistants include Cassie Headden, Chyanie Ford, Justin Pinckney, Cody Dalton, Taylor Fussell, Maria Manaeva/
Support staff includes drill design by Bob Buckner, music arrangements by Tim Hinton and Cliff Walker.
Band of Blue Booster Club Officers
President: Jamie Bunton
Vice Presidents: Donald Crosby, David Jackson and Randy Ballew
Secretaries: Michelle Grinberg and Stephanie Coker
Treasurer: Tammy Crosby
Band of Blue Leaders
Drum Majors are: Hunter Pinckney, Megan Newton and Nick Jackson
Band Captains: Jim Bunton And Tre Ferguson
Assistant Captains: Jasmine Pryor And Makayla Bennett
Guard Captain: Deniera Brown
Percussion Captain: Jaleza Williams
Ww Lieutenants: Shania Fields And Delaney Howard
Brass Lieutenants: Austin Ballew, Kevin Morales And Tylan Gant
Percussion Lieutenants: Alan Washington And Adam Robertson
Guard Lieutenant: Jada Priester Guard Sergeant: Morgan Dandridge
Quarter Masters: Jim Bunton, Nick Jackson, Caleb Grinberg, Joel Crosby, Jacob Havers, Ethan Thurston Logan Bailey, Bryan Ketchum, William Finigan, Megan Gooding, Mike Pollock, Chandler Ballew, Logan Lemacks, Austin Hinz And Christina Morrall
Band Sergeants: Willow Roberts, Anthony Lisbon, Felicity Steward, Bailey Crosby, Sydney Howard And Zander Richards
The Band of Blue will be traveling and performing in Washington, D.C., in April for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.
The Band of Blue Booster Club is selling Carolina Burn Barrel/ YETI Cooler Raffle Tickets for $5. See any band member for tickets.
