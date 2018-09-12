Badkatz win tournament
by The Press and Standard | September 12, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 12, 2018 at 10:25 am
The 14U Badkatz finished as champions in the USSSA Ladies of the Diamond Tournament held Sept. 8-9 in North Charleston. The Badkatz worked their way through a 10-team field to earn the title.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.