Animal shelter adoption event Friday-Sunday Oct. 4-6

Last Updated: September 28, 2018 at 11:59 am

The Colleton County Animal Shelter will participate in the statewide adoption event called “Pick Me!” on Friday-Sunday Oct. 4-6 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the shelter, 33 Poor Farm Rd. The public is invited to attend and meet the cats and dogs available for adoption.