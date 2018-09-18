All-Star teams improving steadily

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 3:26 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County All-Stars began competition in the Lowcountry Football League Saturday Aug. 25 in Allendale.

The Dynamites lost 20-14 against the Tigers after being tied late in the fourth quarter. The Small Fry team won 14-12 in a close game and the Midget team earned a 14-6 victory. The Pee Wee’s lost 12-0.

In the second week of action, the All-Stars hosted the Hardeeville Hurricanes. Cayden Grayson scored a touchdown as the clock expired to end the game in a 14-14 tie. “The two-point conversion would have won it for the All-Stars, but the attempt was unsuccessful,” said co-commissioner Cornelius Hamilton.

The Pee Wee’s earned a 24-6 win and the Midget team shut out the Hurricanes 30-0. The Small Fry team lost 14-0.

The Dynamites are 0-1-1 on the season so far. Cayden Grayson is the team’s leading rusher. The defense has been led by Na’ Marion Elmore and Zaylin Singleton.

The Small Fry’s are 1-1 currently. Terrance Cochran Jr. has two touchdowns and an interception on the season. Defensive lineman Keno Nixon was cited for solid effort in the two games played.

With a 1-1 record, the Pee Wee team, coached by Dante Brown, has been steadily improving.

“I think our team is coming together pretty good,” said Brown. “We have a group of young men who are eager to learn and pick up on things fast. If I had to say, I would say our defense is the anchor to our team. We plan on winning a lot more games — this is just the beginning. I think this group of players can go all the way this season. Our coaching staff is going to do our best to get them there.”

Undefeated so far at 2-0, the Midget team is proving to be a daunting opponent in the league.

“To this point, our guys have exceeded expectations,” said Head Coach Craig Grant. “They’re working hard and really learning the system well. Jayden Nesbit is the leading rusher on offense. Antwon McWilliams has been the defensive leader so far this season.”

The All-Stars are scheduled to host Lady’s Island Saturday Sept. 22 at Cougar Stadium.