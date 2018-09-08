About People

Ferguson promoted to staff sergeant

Jermie J. Ferguson has been promoted to staff sergeant in the Air Force.

The youngest son of Ernestine Ferguson and Arnold Williams, he is the third of his siblings to serve in the military. McCarlas Ferguson served in the Marines and Shakeya Ferguson in the Navy.

Ferguson has served over five years overseas.

“His core family and all who love him are so proud of his achievements in service of our country. God’s speed for continued safety and service,” said his mother.

Three named

to dean’s list

Three Colleton County students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston: Zachary Crosby, Brian Murdaugh and Joseph Schreck, all of Walterboro.

The list requires a 3.2 or higher grade point average with no grade below a C for the semester.

Two receive

gold stars

Matthew Collins of Edisto Island and Isaac Sauls of Smoaks were awarded Gold Stars for earning a 3.7 or better grade point average for the spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston. They were also named to the dean’s list.

50 years together

Elder Elliott and First Lady Sadye N. Mitchell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12 in Trinity Hall at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

The celebration, which drew guest from as far away as New York and Florida, was given by Anita M. Green, Elliott Mitchell and Mrs. Frankie M. Lights.

The couple was married Sept. 5, 1959 in St. George.

For their 50th anniversary, they took a honeymoon vacation to “The Holy Land” in Orlando, Fla., by Mr. and Mrs. Richard H. Adams.

Hiers graduates

at Clemson

Thomas M. Hiers of Walterboro graduated from Clemson University on Aug. 10 with a B.S. degree in management. He was among more than 1,000 summer semester graduates.