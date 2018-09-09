9 a.m. Thursday: Florence approaching N.C.

900 AM EDT Thu Sep 13 2018 ...HEAVY RAINBANDS WITH TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WINDS SPREADING OVER THE NORTH CAROLINA OUTER BANKS... ...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND RAINFALL EXPECTED... Data from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars from Morehead City and Wilmington, North Carolina, indicate that Florence has changed little. Maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph (175 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure based on data from the aircraft is 957 mb (28.26 inches). SUMMARY OF 900 AM EDT...1300 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...33.2N 75.2W ABOUT 170 MI...275 KM ESE OF WILMINGTON NORTH CAROLINA ABOUT 215 MI...345 KM E OF MYRTLE BEACH SOUTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...110 MPH...175 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...20 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...957 MB...28.26 INCHES