8 p.m. Wednesday update

800 PM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018 …

FLORENCE WEAKENS SLIGHTLY AS IT CONTINUES TOWARD THE CAROLINA COASTAL AREAS… …

LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND RAINFALL EXPECTED…

SUMMARY OF 800 PM EDT…0000 UTC…

INFORMATION ———————————————-

LOCATION…31.5N 73.2W ABOUT 335 MI…540 KM SE OF WILMINGTON NORTH CAROLINA ABOUT 370 MI…595 KM ESE OF MYRTLE BEACH SOUTH CAROLINA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…115 MPH…185 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…956 MB…28.23 INCHES

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT…

A STORM SURGE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* SOUTH SANTEE RIVER SOUTH CAROLINA TO DUCK NORTH CAROLINA

* ALBEMARLE AND PAMLICO SOUNDS…INCLUDING THE NEUSE AND PAMLICO RIVERS

A STORM SURGE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* EDISTO BEACH SOUTH CAROLINA TO SOUTH SANTEE RIVER SOUTH CAROLINA

* NORTH OF DUCK NORTH CAROLINA TO THE NORTH CAROLINA/VIRGINIA BORDER

A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* SOUTH SANTEE RIVER SOUTH CAROLINA TO DUCK NORTH CAROLINA

* ALBEMARLE AND PAMLICO SOUNDS

A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* EDISTO BEACH SOUTH CAROLINA TO SOUTH SANTEE RIVER SOUTH CAROLINA

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* NORTH OF DUCK NORTH CAROLINA TO THE NORTH CAROLINA/VIRGINIA BORDER

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* NORTH OF THE NORTH CAROLINA/VIRGINIA BORDER TO CAPE CHARLES LIGHT VIRGINIA

* CHESAPEAKE BAY SOUTH OF NEW POINT COMFORT INTERESTS ELSEWHERE IN THE SOUTHEASTERN AND MID-ATLANTIC STATES SHOULD MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF FLORENCE.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 800 PM EDT (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Florence was located near latitude 31.5 North, longitude 73.2 West. Florence is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion, accompanied by a gradual decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas tonight, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday, and move slowly near the coastline through Saturday. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in strength are possible through Thursday morning. Although slow weakening is expected to begin by late Thursday, Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast late Thursday and Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds now extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). The minimum central pressure extrapolated by the Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 956 mb (28.23 inches).