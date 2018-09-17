Sparta Live

Sautéed Greens

Ingredients

Serves 4

1 pound Collard greens

4 Medium cloves garlic

2 tablespoons Canola oil

¼ teaspoon Salt

¼ teaspoon Ground pepper

What You’ll Need

Cutting board

Large bowl

Large skillet

Measuring spoons

Mixing Spoon

Sharp knife

Directions

Remove hard stems from greens.

Stack leaves on top of each other. Roll into a tube shape. Make a few stacks if needed.

Use a sharp knife to slice leaf rolls into ¼ – inch wide strips.

In a large bowl filled with cold water, add cut greens. Allow any dirt to settle at the bottom of the bowl. If greens are very dirty, repeat this step. Lift greens out of bowl. Shake off any excess water.

Peel and mince garlic.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil.

Add greens. Use caution, as oil might splatter when damp greens are placed in hot pan. If greens can’t all fit in the pan at once, cook in two batches.

Stir greens until wilted, about 1 – 2 minutes. If garlic starts to brown or burn, reduce heat to medium-low.

Season with salt and pepper. Serve right away.

Chef Tips

Try chard, kale or any other leafy greens instead of collards.

Try serving over brown rice, cornbread, or whole wheat pasta.

Add cooked greens to tacos with black beans, cheese, and salsa. Or, add to egg sandwiches. Eatfresh.org

Fall Harvest Bake

Ingredients

Serves 8

1¼ pounds Collard greens (2 to 3 bunches)

1 teaspoon Vegetable oil(for greens)

1 Onion chopped

1 teaspoon Salt (feel free to use less)

¼ teaspoon Black pepper

⅛ teaspoon Ground nutmeg

3 tablespoons Part-skim Mozzarella cheese grated

3 tablespoons cheese grated

2 potatoes peeled and sliced into 1⁄4-inch rounds

1 teaspoon Dried oregano

Nonstick cooking spray

2 teaspoons Vegetable oil(for sauce)

1 garlic finely chopped

1 tablespoon All-purpose flour

1 cup Nonfat milk

What You’ll Need

Baking dish

sinkbowl (2)

Knife

Cutting board

Skillet

stir spoon

Saucepan

whisk/fork

Oven mitt

Measuring spoons

Measuring cu

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a 9 x 11-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Wash and dry greens. Separate leaves from stems and chop stems into 1-inch pieces. Chop leaves into 2-inch pieces. Set aside.

Heat 1 teaspoon vegetable oil in skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until lightly brown, about 5 minutes.

Add the stems, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Add leaves a handful at a time, mixing as you go. Cook until all leaves are wilted and combined. Remove from heat.

Heat 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Whisk in the flour and then slowly whisk in the milk.

Stir until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Combine cheeses in a bowl. Arrange half of the sweet potato slices in a single layer in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with oregano. Add half of the collard greens mixture. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Pour half of the sauce mixture over the top. Add a second layer of potato slices, then collard greens, then remaining sauce. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.

Bake at 400°F for 40 to 45 minutes uncovered, until potatoes are cooked through. If the cheese starts to brown too much before the cooking time is over, cover it loosely with foil.

Remove dish from oven and serve hot.

Eatfresh.org