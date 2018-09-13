Sparta Live

Last Updated: September 13, 2018 at 2:15 pm

200 PM EDT Thu Sep 13 2018

HEAVY RAINBANDS WITH TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WINDS SPREADING ACROSS THE OUTER BANKS AND COASTAL SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA…

…LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND RAINFALL EXPECTED…

SUMMARY OF 200 PM EDT…1800 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…33.6N 76.0W ABOUT 110 MI…180 KM ESE OF WILMINGTON NORTH CAROLINA ABOUT 165 MI…270 KM E OF MYRTLE BEACH SOUTH CAROLINA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…105 MPH…165 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…955 MB…28.20 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS ——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for… * South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina * Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for… * Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina * North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… * South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina * Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for… * Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… * North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia * Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort Interests elsewhere in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states should monitor the progress of Florence.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ———————-

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), data from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that Florence was located near latitude 33.6 North, longitude 76.0 West. Florence is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion, accompanied by a gradual decrease in forward speed, is expected through today. A turn toward the west- northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected by tonight and continuing into Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion across portions of eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night. Data from the aircraft and Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before the eye of Florence reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland. Florence is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). A NOAA reporting station at Cape Lookout, North Carolina, recently reported a sustained wind of 53 mph (85 km/h) and a gust to 63 mph (101 km/h). Weatherflow private observing stations in North Carolina recently reported a sustained wind of 53 mph (85 km/h) and a gust to 70 mph (113 km/h) at Fort Macon, a sustained wind of 47 mph (72 km/h) and a gust to 60 mph (97 km/h) in Ocracoke, and a sustained wind of 45 mph (72 km/h) and a gust to 56 mph (90 km/h) in Pamlico Sound. The estimated minimum central pressure based on recent data from the aircraft remains at 955 mb (28.20 inches)