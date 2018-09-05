5th Walk & Wag has record year for FoCCAS

Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 9:39 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The 5th Annual Walk & Wag held Saturday Sept. 22 in downtown Walterboro in the Discovery Center parking area raised approximately $5,750 for Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS). The event had 61 corporate and individual sponsors and drew approximately 160 “humans.” Additionally, many four-legged guests were seen enjoying the plentiful treats, company — and most certainly the kiddie pools filled with cool water.

The money raised during the event helps support FoCCAS’ initiatives of community spay/neuter, education, and rescue/adoption.

The “Going to the Dogs Band” performed throughout the day, and a hot dog lunch with chips and homemade desserts was served to all sponsors and attendees. An eight-foot hand-crafted oyster table, designed and donated by Jake Sauls with Low Tide Lumber Works LLC of Yemassee, was raffled off during the event.

“We had eight dogs available for adoption with us on Saturday and one of them was adopted at the event,” said Shelley Thomas, adoption and rescue coordinator for the Colleton County Animal Shelter. “We are hopeful that two more will be adopted this week from exposure at Walk & Wag. This is the first year the shelter brought out dogs available for adoption with the play area. It was a great success and we hope to continue doing this in the future.”

“The band was a huge draw,” said Dr. Sarah Miller. “They donate all their donations to FoCCAS. They will be hosting a Howl-o-Ween Extravaganza on Saturday Oct. 13 at Stegall’s Auction House for the benefit of FoCCAS. There will be a chili and dessert cook-off, a car show, animal demonstrations, prizes for costumes and a live auction. This is family-friendly, dog-friendly event.”

The Walk & Wag committee was co-chaired by Miller, Audra Hudson and Jeannette Neal, and was made possible through the efforts of 25 volunteers and the USC Salkehatchie women’s basketball team.

“Thank you to the community, our volunteers, the Going to the Dogs Band, the Colleton County Animal Shelter and all our sponsors for making this another great event for the people and animals of Colleton County,” said Miller.

FoCCAS is currently accepting pre-orders for its 2019 calendar through www.foccas-sc-org.