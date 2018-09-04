4-Hers learn about wildlife during camp

Last Updated: September 5, 2018 at 9:07 am

Ask any Wild @ Webb 4-H camper what makes this camp so special and you will hear responses that range from a particular activity relating to natural resources,

You may hear about the wildlife programs they participated in; you could also hear about this being the first time they fired a gun or caught a fish.

What you will definitely hear is “the food!”

For the last 13 years South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and South Carolina 4-H have partnered to provide youth with an experience that fosters stewardship and leadership among the ten to thirteen-year-olds across South Carolina. (This year 25 4-H members took part, five from Colleton County and eight from Hampton County.)

During the weeklong camp, youth participated in activities teaching wildlife and natural resource conservation as well as participated in shooting sports activities, and completed a community service project. All of which teach through 4-H’s “Learn by Doing” model.

Campers travel off site to learn about wildlife conservation and research being conducted elsewhere in our state.

This year funding from Lowcountry RC&D allowed students to visit ACE Basin National Estuarine Research Reserve, McKenzie Field Station at Bennetts Point where campers sailed on the Discovery vessel to collect water quality data and use a trawl net to collect sample marine organisms to learn more about local conservation issues.

In addition, while at camp youth had the rare opportunity to use telescopic cameras to view newly hatched Red Cockaded Woodpecker chicks, an endangered species.

The youth learned the benefits of the natural resource conservation while developing critical science investigation skills.

The James W. Webb Wildlife Center and Game Management area is located in Garnett. The 5,866 acres encompass upland pine stands that host endangered species such as Red-Cockaded Woodpeckers and diamondback rattlesnakes, as well as bottomland hardwood forests and cypress-tupelo swamps.

The Webb Center is owned and managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to provide wildlife habitat research and opportunities for public recreation.

South Carolina 4-H is the youth-development component of Clemson University Cooperative Extension. Programs cover animal science, agriculture, science, engineering, natural resources, healthy living, leadership and much more.

Participation in South Carolina 4-H has grown more than 20 percent over the past two years. Last year, more than 104,400 young people nationwide from kindergarten through 12th grade participated in 4-H programming, and more than 4,000 volunteers committed their time to support 4-H programs and events.

To learn more about South Carolina 4-H contact Dawn Stuckey, Hampton County 4-H agent, by email at dstucke@clemson.edu or by phone at 803-943-3427, ext. 112.