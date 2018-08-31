Whittington named junior life guard at annual swim camp

Jimmy Wiggin’s Swim Camp 2018 was held June 11-July 6 at Camp Wildwood in Hampton with 64 students from Colleton County attending.

During the four weeks of camp, the students got to participate in not only swimming, but arts and crafts, do-it-yourself builders, music, basketball, track and field and gun safety classes.

The group also went to Ivanhoe Cinema in Walterboro for a movie, and toured the Lowcountry Regional Airport where Operations Manager Roger Medlin showed students the different types of airplanes.

The group also visited the Tuskegee Airmen Monument at the airport and listened to a history of the airmen and the park presented by Mr. Fishburne.

“I was especially proud of one of my students, Aryne Whittington, who was promoted to junior life guard by Ron Black, who is head lifeguard and water safety person at Camp Wildwood,” Wiggins said. “She has attended the swim camp for the past seven years, and it showed that she applied what she was taught to become a junior life guard.”

The 10-year-old attends Forest Hills Elementary School.

Camp ended with a pizza party in the gym at Colleton County High School. Students ate pizza, played basketball, jump rope “hoodie hoop” and danced.

Each student was presented a plaque recognizing their attendance by Wiggins.

“I would live to give special thanks to the bus driver, Mrs. Williams, and volunteer chaperone Larry Lightsey Jr. and all the chaperones and parents who attended the camp,” Wiggins said.

“Thanks to the sponsors, supporters and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for making the camp a success. I never could have made it without you.”