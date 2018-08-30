Man found dead under fallen car

Last Updated: August 28, 2018 at 2:20 pm

An Augusta Highway resident died the morning of Aug. 25 when a car he was working on fell on top of him.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said Hector Cruz, 55, of 26275 Augusta Hwy., died from mechanical asphyxia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Cruz’s residence Aug. 25 at 11:19 a.m.

A woman came to Cruz’s home and found his legs sticking out from underneath a car he was working on.

She called out to him and when he did not answer, she discovered he was trapped under the car. She called 9-1-1 and some other bystanders stopped to assist her.

They used the jack from the woman’s vehicle to raise the car off of Cruz and pull him out from underneath the car and then attempted to provide aid to the man.

Firefighter-Paramedics arrived a short time later, but found the man had no signs of life and notified the coroner’s office.